TodaySunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

TonightMostly clear, with a low around 25. Calm wind.

Thanksgiving DayMostly sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Thursday NightA chance of rain after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 34. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

FridayRain likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

SaturdayA chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday NightRain. Low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

SundayRain. High near 48. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday NightA chance of rain before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

MondayPartly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 28.

TuesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 46.

