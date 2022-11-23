 

Clarion County Winter Clothing Drive Underway

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

winter hats (1)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A winter clothing drive is underway in Clarion County.

There are several donation box locations in Clarion County for your contribution of new and gently used winter clothing.

The donation deadline is Saturday, December 10, 2022.

The distribution of the donations will be on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the Zion Baptist Church located at 114 Zion Road, in Clarion, Pa.

No pre-registration is required; the distribution is on a first-come-first-serve basis.

For more information, contact Sharon DeAndrea, Regional Marketing Coordinator of LIFE-NWPA, at 814-392-1922 or email her at [email protected]

Donation Box Locations:

LIFE-NWPA Adult Day Center, 108 Pinnacle Drive, Clarion, Pa.
State Representative Donna Oberlander’s Office, 160 South 2nd Street, Suite C, Clarion, Pa.
Knox Public Library, 305 North Main Street, Knox, Pa.
Foxburg Free Library, 31 Main Street, Foxburg, Pa.
Clarion County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, 8 West Main Street, Clarion, Pa.
New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, 403 Penn Street, New Bethlehem, Pa.
American Legion (lobby) Post #66, 530 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.
PHN Clarion Community Health Center, 30 Pinnacle Drive, Clarion, Pa
PHN Hoffman Memorial Medical Center, 419 Kelly’s Way, East Brady, Pa.
First United Methodist Church, 600 Wood Street, Clarion, Pa.
Redbank Valley Community Center, 430 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, Pa.
Zion Baptist Church, 114 Zion Road, Clarion, Pa.

