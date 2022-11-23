Bonnie Lee Wiant, 78, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on March 28, 1944 in Cleveland, Ohio; daughter of the late Charles and Geraldine Wilson Polinak.

Bonnie married Richard “Dick” Wiant on December 19, 1964, who preceded her in death on September 3, 2012.

She cleaned for Commodore Homes in Shippenville and the Clarion Rehabilitation Services and also babysat many children throughout the years.

Bonnie was a member of the Clarion Moose Lodge #101.

She was of the Lutheran faith. Bonnie enjoyed traveling and playing bingo.

She is survived by her children: Denise A. Fish and her significant other, Ken Morgan, of Bear, Delaware, Thomas L. Wiant and his significant other, Brittany Leshok, of Clarion, and Heather J. Evans and her husband, Dave, of Burlington, New Jersey; her grandchildren: David, Michael, and Caleb Evans, Braden Fish, Destiny Morgan, and Mason and Madison; and a great grandson: Enzo Randall.

Bonnie is also survived by her brother, Bruce Polinak and his wife, Lucy, of Bradenton, Florida; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Bonnie was preceded in death by her son, Timmy Wiant and her sister, Betty Hall.

Family and friends will be received from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion where a Memorial Service will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Harold O. Jacobson, pastor of the Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion, presiding. O

nline condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.