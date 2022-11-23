 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Elegant Green Beans

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Mushrooms and water chestnuts give new life to ordinary green bean casserole!

Ingredients

1 can (8 ounces) of sliced water chestnuts, drained
1 small onion, chopped

1 jar (4-1/2 ounces) of sliced mushrooms, drained
6 tablespoons butter, divided
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup 2% milk
1/2 cup chicken broth
1 teaspoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
1/8 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
Dash salt
1 package (16 ounces) of frozen french-style green beans, thawed
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 cup crushed french-fried onions

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a small skillet, saute water chestnuts, onion, and mushrooms in 2 tablespoons butter until onion is crisp-tender, 4-5 minutes.

-In a large skillet, melt the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter; stir in flour until smooth. Stir in milk, broth, soy sauce, pepper sauce, and salt. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in green beans and cheese.

-Spoon half of the bean mixture into a greased 1-1/2-qt. baking dish. Layer with water chestnut mixture and remaining bean mixture.

-Bake, uncovered, 45 minutes. Top with french-fried onions. Bake until heated through, about 5 minutes longer.
Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


