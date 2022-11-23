Colleen Hileman Kifer, 89, of Clarion, passed away on Nov. 19, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 13, 1933 in Phillipston PA, the daughter of Colin and Ruth Hileman.

Colleen is survived by a brother, Bill Hileman and his wife Patsy of Day and a special sister-in-law Dorothy Crum of Florida.

Also surviving are her three children; Stephen Kifer and his wife Robin of Sewickley, Larry Kifer and wife Judy of Curllsville, and Sandy Craig and her husband Jeff of Clarion and six grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Kifer, her sister Carol Hileman Carlesi, special niece Andrea Carlesi Roberts and grandson Benjamin Schaeffer.

In later years Colleen frequently reminisced about her loving grandfather and cigar maker Claude Logue.

After the family moved from Phillipston, where her father taught school during the Great Depression, she attended Clarion High School and graduated in 1951.

Colleen worked at the O-I Glass Plant until she married Charles Kifer on August 22, 1952.

Colleen and Chuck then started the hard work of making a home for their family.

Colleen was an avid reader and enjoyed days at the river, hiking, traveling, picnics at Cook Forest and Clear Creek, arts and crafts, talking on the phone with her friend Cathy, card playing and spending time with her family and friends.

After Chuck’s death, Colleen took pleasure in creating a new home for herself in Liberty Towers.

She especially enjoyed her loving grandchildren.

She was excited to learn her granddaughter was expecting her first child on Colleen’s 90th birthday.

Laughter was a great part of Colleen’s life and she brought joy to many people.

Colleen was loved dearly by her family and many friends and will be forever missed.

There will be no visitation, Goble Funeral Home is handling the arrangement.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

