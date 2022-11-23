Featured Local Job: Executive Assistant to the Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Clarion Forest VNA is now hiring for an Executive Assistant to the Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

This individual would be responsible for:

Assuring accurate and timely input of accounts receivable

Assuring accurate and timely review of bank statements & reconciles

Assuring accurate and timely completion of statistical reports

Assisting with various job functions in the business department

Assisting with various duties in the Clinical Information Department as needed

Assisting with clerical coverage as needed

Other duties as assigned by CFO

Qualifications:

High school graduate or equivalent

Knowledge of basic accounting principles and practices preferred

Experience with Quickbooks or willingness to learn

Medium – High level of computer experience

The ability to deal with people in a calm and pleasant manner

Must be able to read and write legibly

Ability to prioritize the importance of communications received

Ability to complete work in an accurate and timely manner

Ability to work well with other people as well as independently

Highly organized individuals are a plus

Applications should be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]

For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. They are committed to complying with all federal, state, and local laws providing equal employment opportunities, and all other employment laws and regulations. It is their intent to maintain a work environment that is free of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation because of age (40 and older), race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, sexual orientation (including transgender status, gender identity or expression), pregnancy (including childbirth, lactation, and related medical conditions), physical or mental disability, genetic information (including testing and characteristics), veteran status, uniformed servicemember status, or any other status protected by federal, state, or local laws.

Clarion Forest VNA, INC. complies with the requirements of the CMS Interim Final Rule, effective 1/27/2022, requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, or CMS required allowance for exemption.

