Gary and Vicky Rankin Celebrate 50th Anniversary

LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – Gary and Vicky (Walker) Rankin celebrated their 50th anniversary on November 18.

A dinner party at The Wayside Inn in Lucinda was attended by the couple and family.

Gary and Vicky first met at Ragley’s Bowling Alley, and Wayside Inn was the location of their first date. The inn was so busy on date night that they were seated in the kitchen with the cook!

Gary and Vicky were married on November 24, 1972, at Monroe Chapel, in Sligo, following a two-week engagement. Following the wedding, the couple “honeymooned” in Germany for two years while Gary was enlisted in the United States Army.

Following discharge, the couple returned to the Clarion area where they raised their family and ran Rankin Auction Service until retirement.

Enjoying the celebration along with the couple were their three children, Dan Rankin and wife Mis, Katie Love and husband Adam, Marcy Monrean and husband Justin, Vicky’s sister, Marsha, as well as eight grandchildren.

