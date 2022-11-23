John “Papa” W. Williams, 84, formerly of Polk, passed away on November 21, 2022 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Johnstown, PA.

He was born on March 5, 1938, in Armstrong County, to the late Warren F. and Hazel D. (Keller) Williams.

John was a long time resident of Polk Center Woodside – Cottage 3, however; on September 21, 2022 he was tranferred to Ebensburg Center.

He appreciated old time western movies and shows. He enjoyed traveling to Niagara Falls, amusement parks, and to visit friends.

He also enjoyed going camping.

And if you brought him ice cream and coffee, you were his forever friend.

He enjoyed his time at Polk Center.

Christmas was his favorite holiday and he loved attending all the festive events held at the center.

He also enjoyed going to church whenever it was held.

John was a pianist and enjoyed playing for his friends and singing along.

He happily worked in the greenhouse and shredding departments.

Left to cherish his loving memory is his siblings, Richard Lee, Barbara Walsch, Elmer Grant, and Lucille Vasich; his cottagemates; and his best friend, David Daugherty.

In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Wolfe, Priscilla Ann, Charles Clinton, and Junior Duane.

Friends and family will be received on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323 from 1pm – 3 pm.

A funeral service for John will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022 immediately following the visitation at 3 pm at the funeral home with Polk Center Chaplain, Cindy Hill, officiating.

John will be laid to rest with his parents at Kellersburg Cemetery, New Bethlehem, PA.

Memorial contributions can be made in John’s memory to Precious Paws Animal Rescue, 720 Atlantic Ave, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please share a memory or condolence with the family on John’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

