Keystone Athletics to Potentially Receive $250K Donation for New Gym Floor

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Keystone Athletics will likely be receiving a $250,000.00 donation from a former graduate with a request that the money be used for a new hardwood floor in the high school gymnasium.

The announcement came during the public comment period of the Keystone School Board meeting on Monday, November 21; board member Jason Say informed the board that the donation comes with a couple of stipulations from the donor (who remains anonymous at this point).

“We have a very generous donation,” Say noted. “His only request, if the board approves, is that he could have a plaque in the gymnasium.”

Say wasn’t done there.

“He would also like the board to consider—and I would agree with him—that when we put the new floor down, we officially name it the Heath Gymnasium after coach Greg Heath.”

Say went on to explain that Heath is one of the “all-time winningest” high school basketball coaches, not just the in the area, but the entire state.

“I think that’s a pretty reasonable request,” Say added.

Say informed the board that preliminary estimates of the new floor are in the area of $189,000.00.

“Fortunately, with the donation, it looks like it will cover most of the cost (of the new floor). He’s writing a check for $250,000.00, regardless.”

Say also informed the board that the donor would also like to purchase new uniforms, as well as sneakers, for all kids participating in indoor sports, grades 7 through 12.

It was noted that these plans are preliminary at this point, and will still need to go through a process with both the Athletic Council and the Building and Grounds Committee. Part of that process would be the design of the court, which is still undecided.

School treasurer Stacey Thompson mentioned that there could be an issue with the school’s policy on naming the gymnasium after coach Heath. As one board member noted, there was an issue with a previous donor, and the board would be hesitant to grant that request.

No action was taken on the matter.

