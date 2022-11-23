Robert D. “Moonie” Guntrum, 71, of Hilliards, Pa, passed away early Monday morning at Good Samaritan Hospice – Concordia following over a two plus year courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Butler on April 17, 1951, he was the son of the late Dean and Violet Yaccino Guntrum.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Butler.

In earlier years Moonie worked for Grove City Paving, and later for G. O. Hawbaker from where he retired as a heavy equipment operator.

“Maggie” – his pet Sheltie was at his side for nearly thirteen years until her passing.

He and his wife Rita enjoyed traveling around the county as well as participating in many cruises.

Besides fishing, his other hobby was working with automotive machinery.

Surviving are his wife, the former Rita Sullivan; two daughters: Amy (Patrick) Hortert of Butler and Tammy (Kristopher) Goas of Parker; one son: Chad (Emily) Guntrum of West Sunbury; grandchildren: Chelsey Guntrum, Kayla (Jarrod) Knox, Nikolas (Alli) Goas, Brennan Zanella, Taylor (Katie) Zanella, Craig and Shari Hortert; great-grandchildren: Riley, Reagan, and Jameson Knox and Miles, Ava, and Elise Goes; his father-in-law James Sullivan of Hilliards.

Visitation 2-4 and 6-8 Friday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Washington St., Eau Claire where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday.

He will be laid to rest at Eau Claire Cemetery later next spring.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in his name to Good Samaritan Hospice-Concordia, 134 Marwood Rd., Cabot, Pa 16023.

