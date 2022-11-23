 

AICDAC to Host Free Small Games of Chance Training

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

ticketsCLARION, Pa, (EYT) – The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is sponsoring the Clarion County Small Games of Chance Training.

The training will take place on Tuesday, December 13th, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Trinity Point Church located at 180 West Trinity Drive, in Clarion.

The training is free and dinner will be provided to all participants.

Participants will learn:

– PA Gambling and Small Games of Chance Laws
– Operation of Games and Permitted Games
– Opportunity for Questions and Answers

There will also be a featured segment on the rules and regulations of the Special Occasion Permit.

Non-profit organizations and clubs are encouraged to attend.

Register online here: Registration Form

Or call 814-226-6350 extension 107.

training


