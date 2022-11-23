AICDAC to Host Free Small Games of Chance Training
CLARION, Pa, (EYT) – The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is sponsoring the Clarion County Small Games of Chance Training.
The training will take place on Tuesday, December 13th, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Trinity Point Church located at 180 West Trinity Drive, in Clarion.
The training is free and dinner will be provided to all participants.
Participants will learn:
– PA Gambling and Small Games of Chance Laws
– Operation of Games and Permitted Games
– Opportunity for Questions and Answers
There will also be a featured segment on the rules and regulations of the Special Occasion Permit.
Non-profit organizations and clubs are encouraged to attend.
Register online here: Registration Form
Or call 814-226-6350 extension 107.
