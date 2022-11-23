SPONSORED: Black Friday Deals and Small Business Saturday Events Happening at Venango County Co-Op
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Shop Venango County Co-Op this Friday and Saturday for great deals and door prizes!
Support local businesses this weekend and “shop a store with a door”!
Doors open at 8:00 a.m. on Black Friday and at 10:00 a.m. on Small Business Saturday.
Venango County Co-Op has over 40 different stores with new, gently-used, hand-crafted, collectible, and vintage gift ideas all under one roof.
Venango County Co-Op will feature discounted items throughout the store, and door prizes.
There will also be vendor meet and greets.
AND – snacks will be available while you shop!
You’ll find quality furniture you don’t have to put together, comic books, military items, handcrafted clothing, crafts, books, and more.
Venango County Co-Op is located in the former Sears building of the Cranberry Mall.
If you can’t make it Black Friday or Small Business Saturday, stop by Venango County Co-Op during regular business hours:
Wednesday through Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Venango County Co-Op is an indoor co-op located in the old Sears store inside the Cranberry Mall with various crafters, vendors, antiques, handmade items, furniture, and collectibles.
The Cranberry Mall is located at 6945 US-322, Cranberry, PA 16319.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.