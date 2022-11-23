 

SPONSORED: Black Friday Deals and Small Business Saturday Events Happening at Venango County Co-Op

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

20221111_105530 (1)CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Shop Venango County Co-Op this Friday and Saturday for great deals and door prizes!

Support local businesses this weekend and “shop a store with a door”!

Doors open at 8:00 a.m. on Black Friday and at 10:00 a.m. on Small Business Saturday.

Venango County Co-Op has over 40 different stores with new, gently-used, hand-crafted, collectible, and vintage gift ideas all under one roof.

Venango County Co-Op will feature discounted items throughout the store, and door prizes.

There will also be vendor meet and greets.

AND – snacks will be available while you shop!

You’ll find quality furniture you don’t have to put together, comic books, military items, handcrafted clothing, crafts, books, and more.

Venango County Co-Op is located in the former Sears building of the Cranberry Mall.

If you can’t make it Black Friday or Small Business Saturday, stop by Venango County Co-Op during regular business hours:

Wednesday through Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Venango County Co-Op is an indoor co-op located in the old Sears store inside the Cranberry Mall with various crafters, vendors, antiques, handmade items, furniture, and collectibles.

The Cranberry Mall is located at 6945 US-322, Cranberry, PA 16319.

