Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Explore History at Helen Furnace and the Redbank Coaling Tower in Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. — During the mid-1800s, Clarion County became known as “Iron County” for its generous output of the high-demand metal.

Helen Furnace is 32-foot-tall cold-blast furnace was built in 1845 and while it was in use, it could produce more than 1,000 tons of iron in a year.

Visitors can touch and peek inside this relic from a bygone era and enjoy the surrounding park.

Another historic interesting historical sight is the Redbank Coaling Tour located along the Armstrong Trail. Coal was released from a reservoir above the tracks via chutes to waiting steam locomotives from 1930 to 1957.

Come explore more exciting historical places in Clarion County.

