Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Explore History at Helen Furnace and the Redbank Coaling Tower in Clarion County

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by PA Great Outdoors

CLARION CO., Pa. — During the mid-1800s, Clarion County became known as “Iron County” for its generous output of the high-demand metal.

Helen Furnace is 32-foot-tall cold-blast furnace was built in 1845 and while it was in use, it could produce more than 1,000 tons of iron in a year.

Visitors can touch and peek inside this relic from a bygone era and enjoy the surrounding park.

Another historic interesting historical sight is the Redbank Coaling Tour located along the Armstrong Trail. Coal was released from a reservoir above the tracks via chutes to waiting steam locomotives from 1930 to 1957.

Come explore more exciting historical places in Clarion County.

Find more fun things to do, see, and experience in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.

PAGO


