 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SUV Spins Out of Control, Slams into Billboard on Route 66

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-car-gf9b6eb252_1920 (1)PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash involving a vehicle that struck a billboard on State Route 66.

According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Tuesday, November 22, this crash happened along State Route 66, in Porter Township, Clarion County, around 3:31 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15.

Police say a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban operated by 29-year-old Jenna R. Magagnotti, of Oak Ridge, was traveling south when Magagnotti lost control of the vehicle while traveling downhill. The vehicle traveled across the oncoming lane and off the roadway while it rotated counterclockwise.

The vehicle then struck two billboard poles and traveled another 20 feet before coming to a final rest.

Magagnotti was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by MC Auto Repair & Towing.

According to police, Magagnotti was charged with a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.