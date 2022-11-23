SUV Spins Out of Control, Slams into Billboard on Route 66

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash involving a vehicle that struck a billboard on State Route 66.

According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Tuesday, November 22, this crash happened along State Route 66, in Porter Township, Clarion County, around 3:31 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15.

Police say a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban operated by 29-year-old Jenna R. Magagnotti, of Oak Ridge, was traveling south when Magagnotti lost control of the vehicle while traveling downhill. The vehicle traveled across the oncoming lane and off the roadway while it rotated counterclockwise.

The vehicle then struck two billboard poles and traveled another 20 feet before coming to a final rest.

Magagnotti was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by MC Auto Repair & Towing.

According to police, Magagnotti was charged with a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.