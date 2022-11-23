Vernon (Lee) Baker, 82 of Carlton, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at his residence following and extended illness.

Born, February 4, 1940 in Franklin, he was the son of Richard V. and Daisy I. Hart Baker.

He married Gail Thompson on September 20, 1982 and she survives.

Lee was a graduate of Franklin High School and served in the US Army Reserves.

He worked at various jobs in the surrounding communities and most recently was a truck driver for US Bulk.

Golfing, hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends was how Lee enjoyed his spare time.

Survivors in addition to his wife include his children: Danice Harringer of Franklin, Robert Baker of California and Virginia Kellogg of Utah; a sister: Shirley Alquist; 5 grandchildren: Robby Baker, Andy Harringer, Rachel Harringer, Brooke Kellogg and Joshua Kellogg; 5 great grandchildren: Wyatt and Audrey Baker and Sawyer, Nolan and Logan Harringer, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 sisters, Esther Baker, Ruth Wilson and Ruby Cummings and 6 brothers, Richard, Charles, Robert, Donald, James and Clair Baker and an infant son, Eric

As per Lee’s request, there are no calling hours or service scheduled at this time.

A Celebration of Life Service will be announced by the family.

The DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, INC., COCHRANTON is in care of arrangements.

