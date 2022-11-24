 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, November 24, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Thanksgiving DayMostly sunny, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
TonightRain, mainly after 3am. Low around 38. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

FridayRain likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
SaturdaySunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday NightA chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SundayRain. High near 52. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Sunday NightRain likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
MondayMostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Monday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
TuesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 45.
Tuesday NightA chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
WednesdayRain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.