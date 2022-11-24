7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Thanksgiving DayMostly sunny, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
TonightRain, mainly after 3am. Low around 38. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
FridayRain likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
SaturdaySunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday NightA chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SundayRain. High near 52. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Sunday NightRain likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
MondayMostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Monday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
TuesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 45.
Tuesday NightA chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
WednesdayRain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
