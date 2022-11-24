Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ginger-Streusel Pumpkin Pie

The streusel topping gives this pie a special touch your family will love!

Ingredients

1 sheet refrigerated pie crust

3 large eggs



1 can (15 ounces) solid-pack pumpkin1-1/2 cups heavy whipping cream1/2 cup sugar1/4 cup packed brown sugar1-1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon ground allspice1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

Streusel:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup cold butter, cubed

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1/3 cup finely chopped crystallized ginger

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. On a lightly floured surface, unroll the crust. Transfer to a 9-in. pie plate and trim to 1/2 in. beyond the edge of the plate; flute edge.

-In a large bowl, whisk eggs, pumpkin, cream, sugars, cinnamon, salt, allspice, nutmeg, and cloves. Pour into crust. Bake for 40 minutes.

-In a small bowl, combine flour and brown sugar; cut in butter until crumbly. Stir in walnuts and ginger. Gently sprinkle over the filling.

-Bake 15-25 minutes longer or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack. Refrigerate leftovers.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.