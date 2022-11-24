 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Phyllis J. Blair

Thursday, November 24, 2022 @ 06:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-TsxhmV7RjxGAPhyllis J. Blair, age 96, of Knox, passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 22, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital, following an illness.

Born October 27, 1926, in Rimersburg, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Florence Snyder Montgomery.

She married Ernest Blair in 1946 and he preceded her in death in 2004.

Phyllis was a homemaker and was a faithful Jehovah Witness.

Survivors include three sons: Ron of Knox, Larry of Rockland, and Steve, also of Knox; numerous grandchildren; and great grandchildren.

Phyllis is also survived by a brother, Winan Montgomery and sisters, Lorraine, Martha, Helen, Lois and Beulah “Jane”.

At her request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Interment will take place in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Shippenville.

Online condolences may be sent to Phyllis’ family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.