Phyllis J. Blair, age 96, of Knox, passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 22, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital, following an illness.

Born October 27, 1926, in Rimersburg, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Florence Snyder Montgomery.

She married Ernest Blair in 1946 and he preceded her in death in 2004.

Phyllis was a homemaker and was a faithful Jehovah Witness.

Survivors include three sons: Ron of Knox, Larry of Rockland, and Steve, also of Knox; numerous grandchildren; and great grandchildren.

Phyllis is also survived by a brother, Winan Montgomery and sisters, Lorraine, Martha, Helen, Lois and Beulah “Jane”.

At her request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Interment will take place in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Shippenville.

Online condolences may be sent to Phyllis’ family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

