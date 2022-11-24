 

What Clarion County is Thankful For

Thursday, November 24, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

thankful3We asked our readers what they are most thankful for. Here are some of the responses:

Michelle Lander: “I’m most thankful for miracles and second chances at life. My daughter and I were in a terrible accident almost three years ago. She fought for her life and we were blessed with a miracle and a second chance at life together. There is power in prayer and I thank god every day for my sweet girl. ♥️”

316803168_10160460257651382_2709323303717013263_n

Laken Scott: “Im thankful for my kids and my sobrity a second chance at living a normal life”

Lisa Roland Bowersox: “I am most grateful that this guy came into our lives unexpectedly when he was four. He’s now 13, and got pretty sick just recently. I was so scared I would loose him. But he is doing better. I have had a lot of problems, and can’t work any more. Crosby is my best friend in the world. I can’t live without him. He has been such a blessing. He is my world. I am so grateful for our time together. For as long as God will allow. Thank you.”

316688426_10225681008669956_7214417109445176714_n

Kathy Wells: I’m thankful to still have my husband with Cancer.

316689357_5887382844617983_4493328552680131001_n

Robin Scull: “I’m thankful for our granddaughter…she is the one and only grandchild and has brought us so much joy. My heart ❤️ is full. They live in GA and we FaceTime almost everyday! I am so thankful they are coming home for Christmas 😍”

316813594_10217747274872655_1250252494828890643_n

Sharayah Delavern: “My family . Doctors at upmc helping my husband with his cancer diagnosis. Family helping taking him to appointments. Family helping with the kids . Everyday is a blessing ❤️”

316549171_10160616920486064_1745759611073333901_n

Kevin Lisa Wingard: “I am thankful for my sons that followed after me and joined the Army to serve as Engineers. They are 4th generation of the Wingard family to serve active duty.”

316808443_170591168924104_314153029939728974_n

Tera Nicole: “Im thankful for my babies 💚”

316799248_10226917289105783_9158226915603204881_n

Bonnie Gavlik: “This guy- who loves to take me to Sweet Basil’s!”

316834042_5255421381230139_768377318952746628_n

Destiny Marrie: “I’m thankful for God for blessing me with two beautiful boys💙 I’m also thankful for every day we get with our medical mystery baby and I’m very thankful for his wonderful team of therapists feeding, speech, occupational, physical and special instruction❤️ I’m thankful for family, friends, my hubby and every day I get to be alive🙂”

316799975_3486752061560691_8838445626761133966_n

Steve Wozniak: Jake Bauer

Let us know what you are thankful for and view more responses here.


