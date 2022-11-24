What Clarion County is Thankful For

We asked our readers what they are most thankful for. Here are some of the responses:

Michelle Lander: “I’m most thankful for miracles and second chances at life. My daughter and I were in a terrible accident almost three years ago. She fought for her life and we were blessed with a miracle and a second chance at life together. There is power in prayer and I thank god every day for my sweet girl. ♥️”

Laken Scott: “Im thankful for my kids and my sobrity a second chance at living a normal life”

Lisa Roland Bowersox: “I am most grateful that this guy came into our lives unexpectedly when he was four. He’s now 13, and got pretty sick just recently. I was so scared I would loose him. But he is doing better. I have had a lot of problems, and can’t work any more. Crosby is my best friend in the world. I can’t live without him. He has been such a blessing. He is my world. I am so grateful for our time together. For as long as God will allow. Thank you.”

Kathy Wells: I’m thankful to still have my husband with Cancer.

Robin Scull: “I’m thankful for our granddaughter…she is the one and only grandchild and has brought us so much joy. My heart ❤️ is full. They live in GA and we FaceTime almost everyday! I am so thankful they are coming home for Christmas 😍”

Sharayah Delavern: “My family . Doctors at upmc helping my husband with his cancer diagnosis. Family helping taking him to appointments. Family helping with the kids . Everyday is a blessing ❤️”

Kevin Lisa Wingard: “I am thankful for my sons that followed after me and joined the Army to serve as Engineers. They are 4th generation of the Wingard family to serve active duty.”

Tera Nicole: “Im thankful for my babies 💚”

Bonnie Gavlik: “This guy- who loves to take me to Sweet Basil’s!”

Destiny Marrie: “I’m thankful for God for blessing me with two beautiful boys💙 I’m also thankful for every day we get with our medical mystery baby and I’m very thankful for his wonderful team of therapists feeding, speech, occupational, physical and special instruction❤️ I’m thankful for family, friends, my hubby and every day I get to be alive🙂”

Steve Wozniak: Jake Bauer

Let us know what you are thankful for and view more responses here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.