Today – A chance of showers between 8am and noon. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 33. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Showers. High near 53. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Showers. Low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

