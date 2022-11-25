Birthday Wishes: Memphis and Maverick Turn 2!

A birthday wish, brought to you by The Haskell House.

Happy Birthday, Memphis and Maverick Harle!

Memphis and Maverick turned two today, Friday, November 25.

Memphis and Maverick are the sons of Bailey Harle of Knox.

