Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spinach Dip-Stuffed Mushrooms

This appetizer is unbeatable!

Ingredients

16 large fresh mushrooms (about 1-1/2 pounds)

1 tablespoon olive oil



2 cups fresh baby spinach, coarsely chopped2 garlic cloves, minced1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream3 ounces of reduced-fat cream cheese1/3 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. Remove stems from mushrooms and set caps aside; discard stems or save them for another use. In a small skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add spinach; saute until wilted. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer.

-Combine the spinach mixture with the remaining ingredients. Stuff into mushroom caps. Place in a 15x10x1-in. baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake, uncovered, until mushrooms are tender, 12-15 minutes. Serve warm.

