Clarion University Volleyball: London Fuller Named AVCA Atlantic Region Player of the Year; Piccolino, Snider Named All-Region

CLARION, Pa. – London Fuller won her second Atlantic Region Player of the Year honor in 2022 while Julia Piccolino and Cassidy Snider earned all-region honors, as the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced their Atlantic Region honors on Wednesday.

(Pictured above: London Fuller, center, sets a ball during a match earlier this season.)

The trio will now be eligible for AVCA All-American honors, which will be announced next week.

Last week Fuller was named Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) Atlantic Region Player of the Year, with the senior setter leading the Golden Eagles to their first NCAA Atlantic Region final since the 2010 season.

The 2022 PSAC West Athlete of the Year and member of the Atlantic Regional All-Tournament team, Fuller ranks ninth in the nation in assists per set and set the Golden Eagles to fourth in the nation in kills at 14.37 per set. The Clarion offense also ranks 17th in the nation in attack percentage at .258, their best attack team attack percentage since 2004.

Fuller finished the year with 16 double-doubles and set two other players–Piccolino and Snider–to D2CCA and AVCA All-Region honors. She was a 2021 AVCA Honorable Mention All-America, the 2021 PSAC Tournament MVP and a First Team All-PSAC West selection.

Piccolino was another D2CCA First Team All-Region selection, as well as a member of the NCAA Atlantic Regional All-Tournament Team and a First Team All-PSAC West selection. She led the Golden Eagles in total kills and ranked second with an average of 3.77 kills per set.

Piccolino reached 1,000 career kills in the first match of the Atlantic Regional and now has 1,039 kills in just 80 career matches at Clarion. She led the team in service aces and aces per set, and finished with 10 double-doubles on the season. In 2021 she was an AVCA All-Region selection, a Second Team All-PSAC pick and a CoSIDA Academic All-America Third Team.

Snider battled through injuries in the early part of the season to finish as one of the top offensive options in the conference and the region. She finished the year leading Clarion with a 4.04 kills per set average, and her total of 372 kills put her second on the team behind Piccolino. A D2CCA Second Team All-Region pick, Snider earned her way onto the Atlantic Regional All-Tournament team and was a First Team All-PSAC pick as well.

The sophomore outside hitter finished the year 19th in the nation in kills per set, and she also logged nine double-doubles on the year. Snider was the 2021 PSAC West Rookie of the Year and an AVCA Honorable Mention All-America.

