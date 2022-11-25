Clifford Robinson Logan, 85, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on November 20, 2022, at the Concordia Lutheran Ministries.

He was born September 30, 1937, in Dubois, PA to the late Rev. Harvey Logan and the late Ruth McClain Logan.

He was raised in Miola, PA where he was known to friends and family as “Robin”.

He attended Clarion High School, served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Macon (CA-132), and went to Clarion College, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Cliff spent a year working as an electrical engineer before he found his calling as a History teacher at the Butler Junior High School.

He taught for 36 years, mostly in the famed ‘yellow-brick building”, and eventually became the first Gifted Coordinator.

Early in his tenure, he established Washington & PA Tours, shepherding 100s of Butler 7th and 8th graders on field trips to Gettysburg and DC until his retirement in 1997.

He also owned and operated several businesses including Logan’s Bar, the Evans City Isaly’s, and the Durango Restaurant.

Over the years, he attended several churches, beginning with the small Miola church where his father was Minister.

Locally, he attended Westminster Presbyterian, First United Methodist, and Grace Community Church.

In his spare time, Cliff enjoyed traveling, exploring the United States by RV, winters in Redington Beach, FL, and summer pool parties at his home, surrounded by an extended family.

He participated in golf and bowling leagues, enjoyed shuffleboard and video poker, and loved a good German restaurant and a Budweiser.

He was a lifelong follower of politics, which led to a run for 11th District Representative in the mid-80s.

His friends know he was always up for a good political debate.

He was positive, even-tempered, and had a great sense of humor.

He was a devoted and care-taking husband to his wife, and generous and fun-loving with his children and grandchildren.

Clifford is survived by his wife, Penelope Isaly Logan, whom he married on August 12, 1961; three daughters: Bridget (Patrick) Miller of Chicora, Jennifer (Barry) Cummings of Butler, and Rebecca (Dan) Green of Butler; two sons: Eugene (Christina Baughman) Logan of Columbus, OH, and Barry (Doris Cavlovich) Thomas of Slippery Rock; eleven grandchildren, Cassie, Gretchen, Melinda, Trevor, Rachel, Alexis, Noah, Claire, Tommi, Teddy, and Penelope; eight great-grandchildren: Maxx, Clifford, Zoey, Dean, Eddie, Cora Mae, Josie, and Miles; three brothers: Rev. Timothy (Marne) Logan of Harborcreek, PA, Charles Logan of Pittsburgh, PA, and LeVerne Logan of Ogden, UT.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and LeVerne Logan.

Friends will be received Sunday, November 27, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Thompson – Miller Funeral Home, Inc., 124 East North Street Butler, PA.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 200 E. North Street, Butler, PA, with Pastor David Janz, and Pastor Bob Zonts, officiating.

Burial will take place in the St. John’s Reformed Church Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Golden Tornado Scholastic Foundation, 110 Campus Lane, Butler, PA 16001.

