 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Lorraine M. Weckerly

Friday, November 25, 2022 @ 07:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-OGsqgEWrdsBPdeBLorraine M. Weckerly, 76, of Oil City, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday evening, November 22, 2022 at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center where she resided for the past few years.

She was born on September 6, 1946 in Huey; daughter of the late Lawrence “Babe” and Alda Koch Elmadollar.

Lorraine married the love of her life, Darl Weckerly, on June 11, 1966 and he survives.

She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Lorraine was a member of the New and Giving Way Chapel in Rimersburg, where her father was founder and pastor.

Lorraine enjoyed crafting, singing, and music. She sang for many weddings and other special occasions for relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband, Lorraine is survived by her children: Darla Weckerly of Tionesta, David Weckerly and his wife, Tracy, of Knox, and Andrew Weckerly of Oil City; 25 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her brothers, John Elmadollar and Joel Elmadollar and his wife, Cindy, all of Rimersburg.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers, Steve Elmadollar and infant brother, Buddy.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg where a memorial service will follow at noon with her nephew, Nathan Elmadollar, presiding.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.