Lorraine M. Weckerly, 76, of Oil City, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday evening, November 22, 2022 at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center where she resided for the past few years.

She was born on September 6, 1946 in Huey; daughter of the late Lawrence “Babe” and Alda Koch Elmadollar.

Lorraine married the love of her life, Darl Weckerly, on June 11, 1966 and he survives.

She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Lorraine was a member of the New and Giving Way Chapel in Rimersburg, where her father was founder and pastor.

Lorraine enjoyed crafting, singing, and music. She sang for many weddings and other special occasions for relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband, Lorraine is survived by her children: Darla Weckerly of Tionesta, David Weckerly and his wife, Tracy, of Knox, and Andrew Weckerly of Oil City; 25 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her brothers, John Elmadollar and Joel Elmadollar and his wife, Cindy, all of Rimersburg.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers, Steve Elmadollar and infant brother, Buddy.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg where a memorial service will follow at noon with her nephew, Nathan Elmadollar, presiding.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

