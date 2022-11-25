Sharrow Brothers to Perform Tonight at Deer Creek
Friday, November 25, 2022 @ 12:11 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is hosting live entertainment on Friday night by Sharrow Brothers.
Stop by to relax, sip a glass of wine with a meal, and enjoy the start of the weekend with live music!
Sharrow Brothers will be performing easy-listening rock and country music from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, November 25.
As always, Deer Creek offers a full wine selection, a light cafe menu, and select craft beers from North Country Brewing.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
For more information, visit their website here.
