West Forest Elementary Students Learn About Construction of Golden Gate Bridge

TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) — West Forest elementary students tackled the topic of bridge building and applied their knowledge to real life.

(Pictured above: In front, from left, Earlon Sibble, Ryan Howe, Leahanna Nanni, and Jonah Beichner. In back, from left, Maddox Druckemiller, Anna Kluck, AuBrianna Overly, Aubree Kaputa, Klaus Morrison, and Clarissa McWilliams.)

West Forest third-grade students in Mrs. Schmidt’s class recently read a book about the construction of the Golden Gate Bridge.

After reading it, they designed and created their own bridges.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.