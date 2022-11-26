 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Saturday, November 26, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 33. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Sunday – Showers, mainly after 7am. High near 54. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Showers, mainly before 1am. Low around 37. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday – A slight chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 54. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 1am, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.