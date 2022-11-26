7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Sunny, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 33. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday – Showers, mainly after 7am. High near 54. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday Night – Showers, mainly before 1am. Low around 37. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday – A slight chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.
Tuesday Night – Showers likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday – Showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 54. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 1am, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
