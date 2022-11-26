 

Ardelle Lorraine Leonard

Saturday, November 26, 2022 @ 07:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-dQ91tnmbExArdelle Lorraine Leonard, 81, of Meadville, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center surrounded by her family.

Ardelle was born in Oil City, on January 2, 1941, a daughter of the late Ervin and Mary (Dechant) Guth.

On June 24, 1972, Ardelle married Gerald “Jerry” Leonard; he preceded her in death on January 17, 2018.

She was a member of St. Brigid Roman Catholic Church.

Ardelle retired from the Intermediate Unit #5 of Edinboro, where she had been employed as a teacher’s aide for many years.

She had previously been employed by Schlesnik Brothers, Oil City, as an accountant.

She was a 1959 graduate of Oil City High School and had attended St. Joseph’s School in her younger years.

Ardelle is survived by three children Mark Dehner (Mary) of Oil City, Michael Leonard (Melissa) of Meadville, Anissa Mitchell (Brodie) of Conneautville; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two sisters Marietta Brumbaugh (Bud) of Kenova, WV, Delene Foy (Joe) of Seneca; four brothers Donald Guth, Dwight Guth (Nancy) both of Oil City, Calvin Guth of The Villages, FL, Kurt Guth (Karen) of Oil City, numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Jerry, of 45 years, Ardelle was preceded in death by a brother Wilfred Guth.

Family and friends are invited to call from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at STEPHEN P. MIZNER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 404 CHESTNUT ST., MEADVILLE, where a Scripture Service will be held at 7:30 PM.

A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at The Epiphany of the Lord Parish, St. Brigid Church, 383 Arch St., Meadville, with Fr. Jeff Lucas, Pastor, officiating.

Ardelle will be laid to rest in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ardelle’s memory to Shriner’s Hospital of Erie, 1645 W. 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Valerie Nelson for the wonderful home care she provided.

Share a memory or condolence at www.miznerfuneralhome.com.


