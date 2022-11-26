Clarion County Photo of the Day

 

Saturday, November 26, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Over the past month, Mrs. Constantino, School Counselor, has been teaching lessons to students about kindness, gratitude, and giving back to our community. As part of being a good citizen, students were encouraged to bring in canned goods to donate to the Redbank Valley Food Pantry. In ONE week, students from both elementary schools collected a total of 2,181 canned goods! Photo courtesy Redbank Valley School District.

