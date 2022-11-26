Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Crab Crescent Triangles

These comforting baked bundles wrap up a cheesy seafood filling in convenient crescent roll dough!

Ingredients

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

2 teaspoons mayonnaise



1-1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard1-1/2 cups shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese3/4 cup shredded carrot (about 1 medium)1/4 cup finely chopped celery2 green onions, chopped1 garlic clove, minced1 can (6 ounces) lump crabmeat, drained2 tubes (8 ounces each) of refrigerated seamless crescent dough sheet

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, mayonnaise, and mustard until blended. Stir in cheese, carrot, celery, green onions, and garlic. Gently fold in the crabmeat.

-Unroll crescent dough and roll it into a 12-1/2×10-in. rectangle. Cut each sheet into twenty 2-1/2-in. squares.

-Spoon a heaping teaspoonful of cream cheese mixture diagonally over half of each square to within 1/2 in. of edges. Fold 1 corner of dough over the filling to the opposite corner, forming a triangle. Pinch seams to seal; press edges with a fork. Place on ungreased baking sheets. Bake until golden brown, 8-10 minutes.

