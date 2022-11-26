Clarion Kiwanis Honored for 100 Years Service in Clarion County

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Commissioners recently honored the Kiwanis Club of Clarion as the organization celebrates 100 years of service with a proclamation.

(Pictured above are Commissioners Ed Heasley and Ted Tharan, Kiwanis President Matthew Rowe, Kiwanian Norb Baschnagel, and Commissioner Wayne Brosius.)

Since the club’s founding on December 16, 1922, the members of the Kiwanis Club have been a crucial part of the community.

Kiwanis is an international organization of volunteers that strives to serve the needs of children. The Kiwanis Club has over 500,000 members internationally and seeks to help children by fighting hunger, improving literacy rates, and improving children’s health and educational outcomes across the world.

Dedicated to serving the children of the world, this global volunteer organization annually raises $133 million and dedicates more than 19 million hours to strengthen communities and help children. Through service projects and fundraisers, Kiwanis members improve their communities, make lifelong friendships and, most importantly, help children reach their full potential.

According to Kiwanis International, the average Kiwanian impacts the lives of 162 children and there are 537,830 adult and youth members, 211,256 adult members, and 326,574 youth members.

Kiwanis Club members also have taken part in over 150,000 service projects to benefit communities and help make them better places to live.

Today, the Clarion Kiwanis continue to carry out the club’s mission of giving back to the community by hosting regular fundraisers to benefit children and providing an annual scholarship for students in Clarion County.

