Featured Local Job: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions

All Seasons Temporaries Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Shipping & Receiving Clerk

Monday- Friday 7:30 am to 4 pm

$14/hr



Temp- Perm 45 days

Duties (but not limited to):

Prepare paperwork for outgoing freight in computer system

Update inventory for incoming and outgoing product in computer system

Work with other departments to ensure accuracy

Provide excellent customer service

Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have a valid PA driver’s license

Prior inventory experience preferred

Must have excellent computer skills

Must have excellent communication skills

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Production Slabber

Monday – Friday 4 pm to 12 am

$15.00 per hour

Titusville, PA 16354

Duties (But not limited to):

Assist in slabbing – fill & pull slabs from presses

Assist in bagging – fill, sew & stack bags on pallets

General labor duties – pressure washing, landscaping, painting etc

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be reliable/ dependable

Steel toed boots

Must be able to work 2nd shift

Warehouse Receiving Position:

Monday through Friday

7:30 am to 4:00 pm

$14.00 per hour

Multiple Positions Available

Duties (But not limited to):

Unload incoming trucks and assist in checking in product

Marking and labeling stock items

Sort items according to organization standards

Maintain a clean/safe workspace

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have a valid PA driver’s license

Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs.

Prior warehouse experience preferred

Manufacturing Associate:

Monday through Friday

7:00 am to 3:30 pm

$12 per hour

Duties (But not limited to):

Assemble products or parts and send them to the next step

Sort products

Inspect and select finished products

Responsible for knowledge and operation of handheld grinders

Stack sheets of metal upon completion of grinding

Prior grinding experience preferred

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be reliable

Must have steel-toed boots

Must be able to lift, bend, stand, push/pull for the duration of an eight-hour shift

Part-time Office Assistant

20 hours a week

$12.00 per hour

Franklin location

Duties (But not limited to):

Answering phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors

Scheduling and confirming appointments

Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information

Creating and maintaining electronic health records

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have basic computer skills

Must have good customer service skills

Maintenance Technician

$21.25/Hr

2nd and 3rd Shifts available

Duties (But not limited to):

Electrical skills

Welding skills

Understanding of industrial hydraulic, pneumatic systems and pumps

Good working knowledge of belts, pulleys sprocket drive systems

Working knowledge of safety practices common to the industry including LOTO (OSHA Lockout/ Tagout program) – Arc flash is an added advantage

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have a good safety record and a positive can-do attitude

Must be reliable

Must be able to work independently

Must be able to work nights or weekends

Assembly

Monday through Friday

7:00 am to 3:30 pm

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Be able to use multiple small hand tools

Maintain appropriate records and reports

Perform assembly tasks over a lengthy time span

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to lift up to 40 lbs

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville

$15-$16/hour

1st and 2nd Shifts – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for the duration of the shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean workspaces

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

