John Thomas Hopwood Sr., age 83, passed away on November 25, 2022.

John was born in Oil City, Pennsylvania on October 21, 1939.

He was the son of John Arthur Hopwood and Eldelene (Schoonover) Hopwood

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by a sister, Rita York, and 5 brothers; Arthur John, William, Eugene, Fr. Robert Hopwood, C.SS.R. and James Hopwood.

John is survived by his wife Jane (Vollmer) Hopwood and by his six children Luann (Skip) Wile of Spencer, IN, John (Michele) Hopwood of Monticello, IN, Roxanne (Charlie) Louden of Pittsboro, IN, Paul (Terri) Hopwood of Monticello, IN, Ron (Janet) Hopwood of Zionsville, IN, and Marianne Dearing of Indianapolis, IN.

He is the brother of Marihelen Egan of Franklin, PA, Paul Hopwood and his wife Ginger of San Jose, CA, and Donald Hopwood and his wife Shirley of Warren, PA.

He is further survived by 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren (and one due in November).

John is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

John had served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard before moving to Indiana.

John was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Greencastle, IN and was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus.

John retired from US Airways after 37 years in 1999.

John also volunteered with the Annunciation Catholic Church St. Vincent DePaul Society in Brazil, IN.

John also was an advocate of and participated in prayer vigils for the Indiana Right to Life.

Funeral services for John will be held at 12:00 pm Tuesday, November 29th, 2022 at St. Paul Apostle Catholic Church, Greencastle. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Monday, November 28th, 2022 at Whitaker Funeral home, Cloverdale.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus Council 6989 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Greencastle, Indiana, St. Vincent DePaul Society, Annunciation Catholic Church, Brazil, IN or Crisis Pregnancy Center in Greencastle, IN. Condolences may be made at www.whitakerfuneralhome.net.

