Joye E. Knight, age 93, of Knox, passed away Thursday morning, November 24, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following an illness.

Born December 4, 1928, in Worthington, Armstrong County, she was a daughter of the late Harry L. Bauer and Sarah Ocie Swartzlander Bauer.

Joye was a 1947 graduate of White Memorial School in Knox.

She married Walter K. Knight on August 24, 1951, in the Knox United Methodist Church and he preceded her in death on February 22, 1997.

Joye worked at ASR Industries and Jamesway and spent many years as a homemaker.

She enjoyed crafting with her husband, knitting, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Joye was a member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Knox.

Survivors include two sons and a daughter: James Knight, Mark (Cindy) Knight and Penny Knight, all of Knox, and six grandchildren: Jamie Baker, Michael (Tuesday) Knight, Charles (Jenifer) Knight, Ashley (Andrew) Bell, Robbie (Heather) Knight, and Jacob (Holly) Knight.

Joye is also survived by eight great grandchildren: Jackson, Kennedy, Grace, Harvey, Brooks, Kimberlee, Bo and Conner, and a brother, Ross Bauer of Franklin.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five sisters: Verna Flick, Anna Mae Anderson, Dorthea Cochrane, Jane Bowser and Olive Best and an infant brother, Harry Leroy.

Family and friends will be received from Noon-2 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc, 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 28, 2022, in the funeral home with Reverend Doug Dyson officiating.

Interment will follow in the St. Paul’s Union Cemetery in Knox.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Joye E. Knight to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 587, Knox, PA 16232.

Online condolences may be sent to Joye’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

