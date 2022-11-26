Megan M. Peterson, 38, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at 5:26 A.M. on Wednesday November 23, 2022 at UPMC Hamot after a sudden illness.

Born in Franklin on April 12, 1984, she was the daughter of Roger and Bonnie Morris Peterson.

Megan was a 2002 graduate of Franklin High School and then went on to graduate from Thiel College with a double Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Art.

While at Thiel, she was on the Track and Field Team and competed at National’s in the throwing events.

After college Megan earned her certification in dog training.

She trained her dog to be a service dog which helped her on a daily basis.

She was an avid painter and enjoyed making Christmas ornaments, canvas painting and painted backdrops for her church dinner theatre.

Megan was a member of the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her maternal grandmother, Alverta Crum Morris: two brothers, Jason Peterson and wife Shanna of Franklin, and Matthew Peterson and his wife Kimberly of Grove City; and four nieces whom she adored: Isabella Peterson, Lillian Peterson, Quinn Peterson, and Avery Peterson.

Additionally surviving are her beloved dogs, Mason and Mivick and her beloved cats, Takeal and Taurri.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Herman and Margaret Peterson and maternal grandfather, Sam Morris and an aunt Joan Hasley.

Family and friends are welcome from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M., Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church, 160 Atlantic Ave., Franklin.

A Memorial Service will follow at 12:00 P.M. in the church with Rev. Brad Riddle, officiating.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St., Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, the Peterson family asks that donations be made to the funeral home via the funeral home website to help with expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.