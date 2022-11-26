Patricia L. Hall, 79, of Punxsutawney, formerly of Corsica, died early Thursday, November 24, 2022 while at Mulberry Square in Punxsutawney.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland on May 17, 1943, she was the daughter of the late John and Marion Boddorf Eshbaugh.

She was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School and Dubois Beauty School, and was a member of Grace United Lutheran Church in Brookville.

On August 14, 1965 at Shannondale Zion Lutheran Church she married Jack D. Hall. He preceded her in death on September 3, 1999.

She spent a brief time working as a cosmetologist before opening her own business “Patricia Hall’s Country Crafts and Tole”.

Pat had many talents.

She made and sold her crafts and tole paintings in her business.

She was talented at playing both the piano and organ.

She was organist at church, played for many area couples weddings and prior to a fire which closed the restaurant she played at the Country Hearth Restaurant in Stanton.

While her husband was alive they enjoyed hunting for arrowheads together and she always LOVED the time she spent with her family.

Her survivors include her son, John J. (Julie) Hall; her daughters, Jacqueline J. (Mary Runyon) Merritts and Theresa M.L. (Skip Burkett) Hall; her sister, Sandra K. (Rick) Smith; and 10 grandchildren: Jordan, Adam, Emma, Rebekah, Alexxus, Robert, KarLee, Zachary, Jaycen and Emily.

Those preceding her in death in addition to her parents and husband are a daughter, Robin R. Hall.

Family will receive friends on Monday, November 28, 2022 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 11AM at the funeral home with Randy Matheny, officiating.

Interment will follow at the St. John/Windy Hill Cemetery, Corsica, Jefferson County.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to either Mulberry Square Nursing and Rehabilitation Center or 365 Hospice.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.