CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency responders were called to the scene of a rear-end crash on Route 68 near Aldi’s on Friday evening.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com they received a call around 5:49 p.m. on Friday, November 25, for a two-vehicle collision at 22827 Route 68 in Clarion.

Clarion Fire and Hose Company No. 1 and Clarion-based State Police were called to the accident scene near Aldi’s grocery store.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

The scene was cleared at 6:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.