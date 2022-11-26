Sherman Says Goodbye to The Clarion News; Hello to Clarion County Veterans Affairs

CLARION, Pa.(EYT) – Rodney Sherman of Salem Township was recently appointed to fill the vacant position of Clarion County Deputy Director of Veterans Affairs effective December 12, 2022.

Advertisements for the position started in August, and Sherman was appointed to the full-time, non-union position at a starting rate of $17.90 per hour. Long-time VA Director Judy Zerbe plans to retire at the end of the year.

The Clarion County Veterans Affairs Department assists veterans and their families to obtain some of the benefits for which they may be eligible.

Sherman is a United States Army veteran, serving in HHC, 5/73rd Armor, 194th at Fort Knox in 1983-85; B Bty, the 2/61st ADA, Camp Hovey Korea in 1985-86; and back at Fort Knox in 1986-88 with the Army Engineer Board.

A graduate of Keystone High School and Clarion University, Sherman will also bring the diverse experiences he learned with The Clarion News for 29 years.

He closes The Clarion News chapter of his life as an editor on Friday, December 2.

Rodney brings with him innumerable community contacts from a variety of stories he has written and supervised over the years that should help him in his new position. He has been responsible for training a large number of interns and employees who got their start with him at The Clarion News. While at Clarion University, he was also a staff writer for the Clarion Call student newspaper.

Many people also know Rodney as an active member of the Clarion Community Theater over the years with his brother Henry.

“I have to thank everyone I’ve been associated with at the paper, the people I’ve covered and interviewed all these years, and especially the readers who took the time to read what I wrote,” Sherman said in a story written for The Clarion News by Randy Bartley. “The readers have been wonderful…I would like my legacy to be that I was fair, and I was honest. I cared about the people and the issues I wrote about.”

There is no doubt that that will be the same approach as the Deputy Director of Veterans Affairs.

The following Federal benefits are processed at the Veterans Office at 330 Main Street in Clarion:

• Compensation (Compensation is for conditions that were either caused by or aggravated by military services.)

• Pension (The pension program is a needs-based program and is based on income. This program requires wartime service.)

• DIC (Dependency and Indemnity Compensation)

• Federal burial

• Government-issued headstones and markers

• Education benefits

• Obtaining discharges and military service records

• Applying for VA healthcare

• VA home loans.

For more information, call 814-226-4000, extension 2601; email [email protected]; or visit https://www.co.clarion.pa.us/government/departments/veterans_affairs.php.

