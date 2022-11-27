The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Showers before 1pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 4pm, then showers after 4pm. High near 53. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 36. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – A chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Showers after 1am. Low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.