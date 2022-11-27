Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cranberry White Chocolate Chunk Cheesecake

It’s an impressive addition to holiday dessert tables!

Ingredients

15 Oreo cookies, finely crushed (about 1-1/2 cups)

1/3 cup butter, melted

Cheesecake:

5 packages (8 ounces each) of cream cheese, softened

1-1/2 cups sugar

1 tablespoon cranberry juice or 2% milk

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

3 large eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten

12 ounces white baking chocolate, cut into 1/2-in. pieces

1 cup dried cranberries

Directions

-Preheat oven to 325°. Place a greased 10-in. springform pan on a double thickness of heavy-duty foil (about 18 in. square). Wrap foil securely around the pan.

-In a small bowl, mix crushed cookies and melted butter. Press onto the bottom of the prepared pan.

-In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Beat in cranberry juice and vanilla. Add eggs; beat on low speed just until blended. Fold in white chocolate and cranberries. Pour over the crust. Place the springform pan in a larger baking pan; add 1 in. of hot water to the larger pan.

-Bake until the center is just set and the top appears dull, for 60-70 minutes. Remove the springform pan from the water bath. Cool cheesecake on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Loosen the side from the pan with a knife; remove the foil. Cool 1 hour longer. Refrigerate overnight, covering when completely cooled. Remove rim from pan before serving.

