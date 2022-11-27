Kathy J. (States) Scarpaci, 74, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, while a patient at Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler, PA.

She was born on October 4, 1948, to the late Raymond and Dorothy (Pierce) States in Punxsutawney, PA.

Kathy graduated from Punxsutawney High School and went on to work as a nursing assistant for over thirty years.

Kathy enjoyed keeping her mind and hands busy and was a fan of crafts and puzzles.

She was also a very social person who loved a good conversation, especially over the phone.

Most of all, Kathy loved her grandchildren and always enjoyed attending her grandson’s high school football games.

Kathy was loved by her family and friends and will be dearly missed.

Kathy is survived by one son: William J. (Patricia) White of Brookville, PA; two grandsons: Erik W. (Brittanie) White of Chicora, PA, Michael R. D. (Stephanie) White of Brookville, PA; five great grandchildren: Evoleht White, Finn White, Ronin White, Lexan White, Ayven White; and one sister: Bertha Burkett of Knoxdale, PA. In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in passing by her companion; Daniel D. Crawford; one son; James C. White; and one brother and his wife; David and Kate States.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 11am to 1pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation beginning at 11:00am and officiated by Pastor J. Ray Baker.

Interment will take place at Roseville Bethel Cemetery, Roseville, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Cancer Center in Clarion Hospital, 1 Hospital Drive, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

