All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Shane Steer
Shane Steer served our country in the United States Air Force and United States Coast Guard.
Name: Ryan “Shane” Steer
Born: July 6, 1973
Died: October 22, 2022
Hometown: Venus, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Air Force & U.S. Coast Guard
Following his graduation from Cranberry High School, Ryan Shane Steer enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served from August 1991 through August 1995.
He then served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1996 through 2003.
He received numerous awards and citations including the Bronze Star.
While in the Coast Guard, he was stationed in Long Island and patrolled New York Bay during 9/11.
Full military honors were accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard followed by a funeral service, officiated by Pastor Jason Peterson of Atlantic Avenue Church.
Click here to view a full obituary.
