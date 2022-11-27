St. Joseph School and Knights of Columbus to Host Breakfast With Santa on December 11

LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – St. Joseph School and Knights of Columbus are hosting Breakfast with Santa on Sunday, December 11.

The event will run from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The breakfast will consist of ham, sausage, eggs, pancakes, French toast, potatoes, donuts, beverages, and more.

The cost is $10.00 for adults; $5.00 for children; and the meal is free for children four and under.

It will be held in St. Joseph Hall located at Lucinda, Pa.

A “Just in Time for Christmas” raffle will be held during the event. The cost is $5.00 per ticket with cash prizes ranging from $200.00 to $500.00. The drawing will be held on Sunday, December 11.

All proceeds from the day will benefit St. Joseph School.

