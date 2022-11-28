The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly before 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Showers after 2am. Low around 38. Southeast wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Showers. High near 54. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Rain showers likely before 8pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night – A chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

