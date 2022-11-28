Clarion County Historical Series: Aviation Impact Touches the Sky With Daring Exploits
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Modern aviation can look back at Clarion County as one of the leaders in airmail and developing safety improvements that were used throughout the world.
(Pictured above: Clarion County Pilot John “Red” Bartow.)
And, two of the pilots based in Clarion County–Parker D. Cramer and John “Red” Bartow–are still remembered as leaders in aviation.
The Clarion Aero Field was the first municipally owned airport in the United States in an era when major U.S. fields in New York, Chicago, Pittsburgh, and other big cities were still privately owned and operated.
Flying was not for the timid and was a very dangerous way to make a living back in those days and many barnstormers (note 1) did not survive. There was no such thing as a pilot’s license or aircraft registration, and no records to show who or how many people were flying.
Cramer and Bartow flourished.
(Pictured above: A portrait of local pilot Parker Cramer held by Clarion County Historical Society Director Mary Lee Lucas.)
In November of 1919, the Clarion Aero-Club took over a hanger and aviation field on the Culbertson farm (or Port or Caldwell farm as it was known back then) in Clarion Township at the eastern border of Clarion Borough.
According to the Clarion County Historical Society records, $1,500.00 was donated by the citizens of Clarion to establish the field and build the hangar in 1918. However, an agreement was made with the government for use of the field for five years if needed for planes flying the airmail route.
On July 20, 1920, the Clarion Aero Club acquired a 25-acre lot of land from the federal government for airport purposes, paying $3,900.00 for it, according to a July 1920 article in the Clarion Republican.
Lieutenant Parker D, Kramer had two planes on the field, and he was seen in the air getting his machines into proper condition for exhibition work in 1920.
While some barnstormers died in crashes, these crashes were only reported locally. No written records were kept of how many people died. In addition, some individuals flew for a year or so and then quit.
Gradually, the need for roots began to develop among the barnstormers, and serious thought turned to a look for opportunities to make a living without wandering over the country.
Cramer was one of the first to settle down. Lieutenant Parker D. “Shorty” Kramer was born in Lafayette, Indiana, in 1897. It is said that Kramer was flying by the time he was 15 years old.
In 1917, Parker Cramer was an assistant superintendent of the Standard Company. During World War One, he was an instructor at Kelly and Brooks fields in San Antonio, Texas, and was a test pilot at Scott Field in Belleville, Illinois.
After 1919, he was a member of the major Highlands Aerial Police in New York, a barnstormer, Courier, and operator of flying fields, police, and head of a zone Flying Circus and an instructor.
Cramer joined with Frank Hazleton and Jack Bartow to buy the property. They soon added a couple of hangers and a small office structure
Cramer and Bartow performed stunts in local exhibitions to obtain money to maintain the field and their love of flying. During trade expansion week in Clarion in March of 1924, Kramer and Bartow did stunts.
During the 1920s, Clarion County was Bartow’s home base and later he operated out of Central Airport.
In 1936, Bartow invented the Bartow landing beacon (note 2) which was a boon to pilots landing planes at night in bad weather.
(Pictured above: Red Bartow flying under the Route 322 bridge in 1924.)
(Pictured above: 1924 crash on take off at Sixth Avenue in Clarion by pilot Jack Bartow.)
Bartow, also one of the original owners of Wings Field in Bluebell, Pennsylvania, invented, tested, and perfected runway lighting and the rotating beacon that became fixtures at nearly all public airports.
Bartow created the Airways Beacon, the first navigation system to help pilots at night. His beacon swords were used during World War Two to help pilots in bad weather conditions. He also invented floodlighting for hangars and flashing beacons for runways. At one time, there wasn’t a pilot flying who hadn’t benefited from Bartow’s inventions and his advocacy for airport approach lighting.
The Aero Club worked hard to keep alive local interest in flying, and on January 22, 1925, the airfield was designated by the United States as an air terminal it was opened for night flights on April 1, 1925, one of the very earliest night and day fields in the nation.
The New York to San Francisco air mail route, including Clarion, was to be designated as a semi-terminal upon its expansion to a minimum of 70 acres of land.
Continued advancements in aviation travel routes eventually changed the need for Parker Kramer Airport, but its considerable contributions are still very much a part of history.
Notes:
1. A barnstormer is a pilot who travels around the country giving exhibits of stunt flying. Aerobatic pilots would often land at local farms to drum up business. They would offer locals rides in their planes, and would put on airshows. Farmers’ fields would double up as runways and barns would become impromptu venues – thus stunt pilots and wing walkers became known as “barnstormers.”
2. A landing beacon is a radio transmitter whose signal guides an aircraft that is making a landing.)
Source: https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/barnstorm
