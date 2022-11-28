Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Shrimp Lover Squares

These delicious shrimp squares are a must during family movie and game nights!

Ingredients

1 tube (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls

1 package (8 ounces) of cream cheese, softened



1/4 cup sour cream1/2 teaspoon dill weed1/8 teaspoon salt1/2 cup seafood cocktail sauce1/2 cup chopped green pepper1/3 cup chopped onion1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese24 cooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

Directions

-In a greased 13×9-in. baking dish, unroll crescent dough into a long rectangle; seal seams and perforations. Bake at 375° until golden brown, 10-12 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack.

-In a small bowl, beat the cream cheese, sour cream, dill, and salt until smooth. Spread over crust. Top with the seafood sauce, green pepper, onion, cheese, and shrimp. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. Cut into squares.

