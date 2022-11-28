Clarion Man in Jail for Allegedly Stealing Storage Trailer on Lawsonham Road

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is behind bars for allegedly stealing a storage trailer on Lawsonham Road last Wednesday morning.

According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Monday, November 28, the incident occurred on Lawsonham Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say 24-year-old Juan Brito-Maton, of Clarion, allegedly stole a black 2001 Toyocar Van Container Trailer around 4:08 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23.

The victim is a 67-year-old Rimersburg woman.

According to court documents, Brito-Maton was arraigned at 1:32 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, on the following charge in front of District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Felony 3

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, December 13, at 10:45 a.m., with Judge Miller presiding.

Additional details of the crime will be provided upon the receipt of a criminal complaint.

