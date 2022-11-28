Estella Joanne Miller, 74, of Clarion, passed away early Sunday morning, November 27, 2022.

She was born on May 10, 1948 in Rimersburg; daughter of the late Ralph and Mildred Milanovich Montana.

Stella married Russell L. Miller, Jr. on July 13, 1985, who preceded her in death on September 9, 2020.

She was the bookkeeper for many years at the Clarion Free Library until her retirement.

Stella was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion where she was a lector, eucharistic minister, and a part of the funeral team.

She also loved selling tickets for any church event.

Stella was also a member of the Clarion Fraternal Order of Eagles #3807 and the Clarion Moose Lodge #101 where she always looked forward to playing 500 every Thursday and Texas Hold’em with her friends.

She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she was always proud of.

Stella is survived by her son, Eric Bish and his wife, Marjie, of New Hampshire; her daughter, Heather McHenry of Clarion; 2 step-children, Ian Miller and Shannon Miller Kahle; 9 grandchildren; a brother, George Montana and his wife, Libby, of Clarion; and a sister, Angie Matesevac and her husband, Steve, of Ohio; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by her former husband and father of her children, Henry Todd Bish of Strattanville.

In addition to her parents and husband, Stella was preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph Montana, Anna Gesin, Lucy McSparrin, Patricia Merwin, and Ralph Montana.

Family and friends will be received from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Rev. Monty Sayers presiding.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

