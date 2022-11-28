Featured Local Job: Girls Varsity Softball Assistant Coach
The Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for the 2022-2023 Girls Varsity Softball Assistant Coach position.
All applicants must possess or be able to obtain the required clearances.
Applicants should send a letter of interest and references to:
Dr. Joseph Carrico, Superintendent
Clarion Area School District
221 Liberty Street
Clarion, PA 16214.
Application review will begin immediately and continue until suitable applicants are determined.
